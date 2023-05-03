Extreme Networks Reimagines the Retail Experience to Create Store of the Future

Extreme+Networks%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that Extreme will help drive impactful, engaging in-store experiences and streamline store operations for Kroger. Extreme plans to deploy ExtremeCloud™ IQ cloud+management and Wi-Fi+6E+access+points across Kroger locations to create optimized experiences for customers and associates with services including “scan-as-you-go,” inventory location and temperature sensing applications.

Extreme Wi-Fi 6E solutions help retailers and grocers increase the reliability of critical software applications and the performance of IoT devices by boosting network capacity and infrastructure. Additionally, ExtremeCloud IQ provides Kroger with a single view into its entire network, making it easy to manage, automate and understand ongoing performance and operations.

Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer at Extreme Networks, said, “Extreme’s differentiator is helping customers establish the network as a profit center, not a cost center. We take a collaborative approach to solving complex business problems through innovative technology. In retail and grocery specifically, we help customers unlock significant value from their network investment by leveraging network intelligence and leaning into automation to improve the in-store experience, streamline operations and drive associate productivity.”

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.extremenetworks.com%2F or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

