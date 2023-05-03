Provident Bank's ProvidentWomen Hosts Helping Entrepreneurs Rise (H.E.R.) Conference, Strengthening Commitment to Empower Women in Business

Program focused on key issues in the business community that affect marginalized populations, such as economic barriers, limited access to business networks and limited opportunity for skills development

ISELIN, N.J., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, in partnership with its employee resource group, ProvidentWomen, recently hosted a conference at its Iselin, New Jersey, administrative headquarters aimed at empowering women in business. The Helping Entrepreneurs Rise (H.E.R.) Conference brought together inspiring female business leaders, local entrepreneurs and community partners for an informative morning of education, networking and empowerment.

The goal of the event was to provide resources for women and minority business owners through financial literacy and education, information on running and maintaining a thriving business and resources to support minority and female business owners. The program also focused on addressing key issues in the business community that affect marginalized populations, such as economic barriers, limited access to business networks and limited opportunity for skill development.

The H.E.R. Conference, which featured panel discussions and speakers from Provident Bank, also included insights from members of the African American Chamber of Commerce, Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, Middlesex Regional Chamber of Commerce, Morristown Chamber of Commerce, New Jersey Veterans Chamber of Commerce, Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Woodbridge Chamber of Commerce, Union County Economic Development Corporation (UCEDC), Shore Builders Association of Central New Jersey, Professional Women in Construction and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA).

“By partnering with these business organizations, ProvidentWomen continues to deliver on its promise to empower women and minority business owners through fostering a climate of diversity and inclusion,” said Stacey Kavanagh, First Vice President, Market Manager, Provident Bank. “The 2023 H.E.R. Conference featured women leaders from multiple chambers of commerce and economic development organizations and is a terrific example of our commitment to reduce economic barriers through education, access and networking.”

“Women are at the forefront of entrepreneurship with approximately 58% of small businesses being women-owned,” said Xavia Mitchell, First Vice President, Senior Human Resources and Diversity Business Partner, Provident Bank. "Through our ProvidentWomen employee resource group, we are committed to providing existing and potential business owners with valuable programs and resources aimed at empowering women, and we're excited to continue collaborating with community partners to help us advance our mission.”

About Provident Bank
Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (:PFS), which reported assets of $13.80 billion as of December 31, 2022. With $10.60 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Nassau and Queens Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

