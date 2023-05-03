Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced the expansion of its technology investment banking franchise with the appointment of Jason Auerbach as the Global Head of Technology Investment Banking, as well as the hiring of 10 additional Managing Directors. These senior hires have joined the Firm in New York, San Francisco, and Boston, expanding the breadth and depth of Moelis’s technology sector coverage and building on its core capabilities. Together with the Firm’s existing technology team, Moelis now has 25 technology-focused MDs globally and has doubled the size of its team.

Jason brings over 25 years of experience in technology investment banking and has advised clients on many of the industry’s most transformative and defining transactions. He joins from SVB Securities where he was the Global Head of Tech Investment Banking. Prior to SVB, he held numerous leadership roles at UBS.

Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Co-Founder and Co-President at Moelis commented, “Expanding our technology franchise to enhance the advice and solutions we provide clients is a strategic priority for our Firm. Jason is an industry leader in technology investment banking with extensive relationships and a proven track record. He is uniquely positioned to lead our efforts in this important sector and build on the momentum of our talented team.”

The significant expansion in coverage has deepened and diversified Moelis’s expertise across a number of technology subsectors including:

Application Software – Bob Casey, Robert Jackman, Nathan Laverriere and Raymond Wu expand the Firm’s existing capabilities in application software.

– Bob Casey, Robert Jackman, Nathan Laverriere and Raymond Wu expand the Firm’s existing capabilities in application software. Infrastructure & Security Software – Roger Knight and Christopher Montgomery strengthen Moelis’s coverage of the infrastructure and security software sector.

– Roger Knight and Christopher Montgomery strengthen Moelis’s coverage of the infrastructure and security software sector. Internet & Front Office Software –J.T. Stephens and Xiaoying Zhong enhance the Firm’s existing internet capabilities and front office software solutions.

–J.T. Stephens and Xiaoying Zhong enhance the Firm’s existing internet capabilities and front office software solutions. Tech Services & Digital Infrastructure –William Goodman strengthens the Firm’s existing coverage of the tech services and telecom sectors.

–William Goodman strengthens the Firm’s existing coverage of the tech services and telecom sectors. FinTech & Payments – Georgi Balinov grows Moelis’s existing FinTech franchise.

The growth in these subsectors complements Moelis’s existing Hardware and Industrial Technology teams and diversifies the Firm’s global capabilities provided to clients not only in technology but across a number of sectors given the far-reaching implications of the industry.

Navid added, “Each of these highly accomplished bankers brings a wealth of experience and expertise that grows our capabilities to support the full technology ecosystem. We are excited to enhance the innovative advice and solutions we provide our clients across one of the largest and fastest-growing sectors of the global economy.”

Ken Moelis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Moelis commented, “We have positioned the Firm with an unlevered balance sheet which has allowed us to add extraordinary talent during a challenging market environment. This investment has greatly enhanced our technology coverage, and we are now even better positioned to advise our clients on their most critical strategic decisions.”

