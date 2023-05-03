Lee® and Dragon Ball Z Level Up With Their First Apparel Collaboration

Today, Lee® announced a new collaboration with Dragon Ball Z available in the United States and Europe. The two iconic global brands are celebrating their first ever collaboration with a curated capsule of tops and shorts.

An epic ode to late ‘90s and Y2K culture, the collaboration takes a nostalgic look back at style from the early days of Dragon Ball Z. For thirty years, this franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, with impact across fashion, music, and culture. Connecting to Lee®, one of the world’s most iconic apparel brands, is a natural fit.

“A generation of fans were introduced to anime through Dragon Ball Z in the ‘90s, and that same generation grew up wearing Lee®. This capsule takes a fun approach to blend authentic nostalgia with trend. We’re excited to introduce it to fans of yesterday and today,” said Joe Broyles, global vice president of collaborations, Lee®.

The collection focuses on tops and tees with select shorts and a knit dress for women. Styles are in men’s, women’s, and unisex sizes. Bright colors and Dragon Ball Z characters and logos adorn each piece.

Here is a highlight of top styles available in the US and EMEA.

  • Men’s Graphic Camp Shirt (S-XXL), $70
  • Men’s Pocket Front Tees (S-XXL), $45
  • Women’s Graphic Knit Hooded Dress, (XS-XL) $70
  • Unisex Drawstring Shorts, (XS-XXL) $60
  • Unisex Graphic Tees (XS – XXL) $35

Each region also has exclusive styles. The capsule is available on Lee.com, Lee.EU, and in our owned stores in Europe and North Carolina. It will also be available in Lee’s owned stores in Asia.

Lee®, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, has been a pioneer in purposefully designed denim and casual apparel for more than 130 years. As an iconic American brand, Lee’s heritage is filled with fashion firsts marked by innovative fits, era-defining silhouettes, and legendary details in styles for men, women and boys. Lee’s youthful energy, unrelenting optimism and fearless confidence have created generations of brand loyalists across the globe. For more information, visit www.lee.com.

