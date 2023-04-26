Paycor to Acquire Behavioral Science-Based, Microlearning Solution, Verb

CINCINNATI, April 26, 2023

Acquisition will support Paycor's mission of empowering leaders by inspiring positive and sustainable behavior change programs through personalized development pathways

CINCINNATI, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that it will acquire Verb, a people development platform incorporating behavioral science and proprietary microlearning content to create best-in-class workplace training. According to Gartner, leader and manager effectiveness is the most frequent top priority among HR leaders. With the acquisition of Verb, Paycor will support organizations with their top priority of empowering leaders to develop winning teams.

Paycor plans to fully integrate Verb into its HCM platform and accelerate the development of Paycor Paths, a new product designed to help organizations inspire positive and sustainable behavior change within their frontline leaders through a series of personalized development journeys. As part of Paths, Verb will enable Paycor's customers to deliver personalized and effective employee learning experiences at scale.

"We look forward to welcoming the talented and passionate Verb team to the Paycor family," said Swati Garodia, Chief Strategy Officer of Paycor. "With ongoing talent shortages and the accelerating pace of change, it is critical for companies, large and small, to invest in upskilling their internal teams and frontline leaders. With the acquisition of Verb, we will provide our customers with the most engaging, results-oriented, and personalized learning solution on the market."

Verb is a behavioral science-based microlearning platform that's built to easily upskill and develop managers and their frontline teams. Verb has a library of 100+ hours of proprietary, bite-sized soft skills content that addresses a variety of talent development needs. The expertly built content drives real behavioral change by building real-world practice and reflection into its learning. Verb enables HR and Learning & Development leaders to choose between pre-built, ready to launch learning programs or to develop a custom learning program, such as manager training, leadership development, employee onboarding and DE&I training.

"We've built an incredible learning platform," said Suzi Sosa, Chief Executive Officer of Verb, "and we're thrilled to join forces with Paycor to bring it to millions of frontline leaders. Our action-based learning helps employees and managers develop the soft skills they need to be successful in their roles. By combining Verb with Paycor Paths, we will help companies create a culture of continuous learning and development while also showing clear ROI on training. Paycor is the ideal partner to help us achieve the impact we've always wanted."

Paycor expects to fully integrate Verb's learning offerings into Paycor Paths by the second half of 2023. To learn more, visit: www.paycor.com/verb.

About Paycor
Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need; a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

About Verb
Verb is a people development platform that empowers learning and development (L&D) teams to quickly design, launch and track their soft skills training programs. Through expertly built, ready-to-go programs and flexibility to adapt and customize, it's easy for customers to address the various learning needs across their company. With the support of Verb's customer success team, customers also get L&D expertise throughout program strategy, design, and implementation. Verb measures the results that matter, giving a deeper understanding of learners' behavioral data and personalized recommendations to ensure they are giving the best learning possible to their learners.

SOURCE Paycor

