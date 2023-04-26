TTEC named to Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity 2023 for third time

DENVER, April 26, 2023

DENVER, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced the company has been named to the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity 2023.

"Our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and employee engagement positions TTEC as an Employer of Choice, which is why we are so proud to again earn this recognition as a Best Employer for Diversity," said Shelly Swanback, TTEC president. "By empowering our colleagues around the world through a culture of inclusivity, we can all bring our authentic selves to work each day and realize our full potential."

This recognition follows TTEC's inclusion on the Forbes list of America's Best Large Employers 2023. TTEC was previously named a Best Employer for Diversity in 2021 and 2022.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) is a foundational commitment to the company's ESG principles. Among the company's key DE&I initiatives is the TTEC Diversity Council, a global, employee-driven organization that advances DE&I priorities through measurable programs, accountability, recognition, and education. The Council celebrates differences that drive innovation, growth, and meaningful connections with employees, clients, and the communities.

In addition, TTEC's employee-run Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) uplift marginalized and underrepresented voices by supporting career development and opportunities through peer mentorship, targeted awareness training, and advocacy within TTEC. Our ERGs include:

  • Champions of Color: creates a safe, collaborative, and supportive environment for employees who identify as Black, African American, and of African descent
  • PRISM: celebrates and promotes an inclusive community for employees identifying as LGBTQIA+ and their allies
  • TTEC Minds: brings together a diverse group of employees to raise awareness, foster acceptance, and highlight the strengths of neurodiversity
  • Women in Leadership: a community of TTEC women and allies that elevate women through mentorship, educational programs, networking, and advocacy

The Best Employers for Diversity 2023 were selected based on surveys from approximately 45,000 U.S. employees working for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from participants along with performance metrics that evaluate companies based on a range of diversity-related best practices.

You can learn more about TTEC's diversity initiatives in the company's 2022 ESG Report.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 70,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

