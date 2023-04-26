LiqTech Enters Distribution Agreement with Silicon Filter in China for Phosphoric Acid Purification Applications

BALLERUP, Denmark and BEIJING, April 26, 2023

BALLERUP, Denmark and BEIJING, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, and Silicon Filter, a China-based company focused on providing technologies for chemical applications, have entered into a distribution agreement to supply LiqTech's advanced filtration systems for phosphoric acid purification in China.

Silicon Filter specializes in commercializing industrial technologies for process design and operations optimization into various production processes for the chemical industry. The founders of Silicon Filter have deep expertise in selling and servicing technology products and systems.

Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech International, commented, "China is a very significant market for phosphoric acid production for foods, pharmaceuticals, mining, and automobile batteries. LiqTech has demonstrated that our ultrafiltration technology based on our unique silicon carbide membrane, can effectively help our customers enhance their process efficiency as well as product quality. We look forward to working with Silicon Filter to expand our market reach into this large and growing opportunity in China."

ABOUT LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Company Contact:

Investor Contact:

Simon Stadil, Chief Financial Officer

Robert Blum

LiqTech International

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: +45 3140 9128

Phone: (602) 889-9700

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE LiqTech International, Inc.

