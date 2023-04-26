Legos Selects Ribbon to Implement STIR/SHAKEN Solution to Safeguard Customers Against Telephony Fraud and Comply with French Regulation

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, April 26, 2023

Partnerships will enable Legos to de-risk and meet with French regulatory requirements ahead of July 2023 deadline

PLANO, Texas, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that European fixed and mobile telephony operator Legos ( Local Exchange Global Operations Services), has selected Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN solution, to ensure compliance with the MAN (Mécanisme d'Authentification des Numéros) Project conducted by the regulator ARCEP. Through this deployment, Legos customers are expected to benefit from increased call trust and a drastic reduction in malicious calls, helping to safeguard them against telephony-based fraud.

"With malicious calls from bad actors on the rise we want to help build assurances for our customers and protect network users against robocalls, fraud and call spoofing," said Michel Gacem, CTO & Solution Manager Director, Legos. "We're excited to be furthering our existing partnership with Ribbon, whose expertise in this field will enhance the security of our network services."

Part of the Ribbon Call Trust® portfolio, Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN solution is designed to meet requirements for caller identity authentication, signing, verification and certificate management as defined by French law. Legos will leverage Ribbon's expertise through similar implementations in the USA that have well proven benefits to customers. In addition to STIR/SHAKEN, Legos will add Ribbon's market leading core SBC for security and interworking, and PSX, which delivers session control for VoIP services on SBCs, media gateways and call controllers.

"We're pleased to be extending our longstanding partnership with Legos, supporting the business with full compliance with impending French regulation," said Ribbon's Christine Bouhiron, Head of Sales and Country Manager, France. "Our STIR/SHAKEN solution was created to help our customers adapt to the regulatory landscape across the USA and Europe. Our leadership and experience in identity assurance will enable Legos to improve the overall telephony experience for its users."

About Legos
Legos is the European fixed, mobile and convergent telecom operator headquartered in Paris, France, with technical infrastructures in France, Germany, UK, Spain and Singapore. Since 2015, Legos has built its white label voice, SMS and Data, fixed and mobile services. Legos continues developing its services throughout Europe where they are already declared locally as a telecom operator. The group is also a member of the main International telecom associations (GSMA, ITU, GLF, MEF). To learn more about Legos, please visit legos.io.

About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

