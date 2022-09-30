Compassionate Care Solutions Provider Covalon Participating in the Canadian Vascular Access Association and World Congress on Vascular Access Joint Conference on April 26-28, 2023 in Toronto

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 26, 2023

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced its attendance at the 48th Annual Canadian Vascular Access Association (CVAA) Conference and World Congress on Vascular Access (WoCoVA) Special Event from Wednesday, April 26 to Friday, April 28, 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

Covalon_Technologies_Ltd__Compassionate_Care_Solutions_Provider.jpg

CVAA is the only Canadian national conference that brings together infusion therapy and vascular access professionals in Canada. WoCoVA aims to improve vascular access for patients worldwide by promoting the science and practice of vascular access. Through the WoCoVA network, national societies like CVAA can share results of research, initiatives, and innovations in vascular access with other specialists from all over the globe.

"We are excited to participate in the CVAA Conference to share information and help educate how our suite of vascular access infection prevention solutions can help to improve the overall patient care experience," said Ron Hebert, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Covalon. "Our products are made for patients but have been specifically designed with the care providers that use them in mind."

Visit the Covalon booth to learn more about the company's vascular access and infection prevention solutions, and how Covalon is focused on compassionate care tech that benefits both patients and care providers. To schedule an appointment with a Covalon representative at this event, please email [email protected].

Conference Details
Dates: Wednesday, April 26 to Friday, April 28, 2023
Venue: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel (123 Queen St W, Toronto, Ontario, Canada)
Register at: https://cvaa.info/en/news-events/event-calendar/pageid/signuptoevent/eventid/337/e/48th-annual-cvaa-conference-wocova-special-event-26-apr-2023

Covalon's vascular access infection prevention solutions help to prevent central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs) as part of an effective CLABSI prevention bundle, while ensuring patient comfort and include:

  • CovaClear® IV – utilizes soft silicone adhesive technology to help protect patients from skin injuries, but does not incorporate antimicrobials, for use with patients who either don't require or cannot tolerate antimicrobials.
  • IV Clear® - the world's only dual-antimicrobial vascular access dressing that offers complete transparency at and around the insertion site for easy daily assessment. It also utilizes soft silicone adhesive technology to minimize skin injuries and preserve skin barrier functions, and incorporates safe amounts of antimicrobials, without sacrificing efficacy, to protect against chemical irritation.
  • VALGuard® - an FDA listed, transparent, environmental barrier designed to protect catheter hubs and line connections from external contaminants and gross contamination, including body fluids and other secretions. It incorporates a quick-release pull strip for fast access to infusion hubs and for easy removal.

For healthcare providers who are not able to attend the conference but are interested in learning more about Covalon's solutions, visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a patient-driven medical device company, built on the relentless pursuit to help the most vulnerable patients have a better chance at healing. Through a strong portfolio of patented technologies and solutions for advanced wound care, infection prevention, and medical device coatings, we offer innovative, gentler, and more compassionate options for patients to heal with less infections, less pain, and better outcomes. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTCQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan, "estimate", "expect", "intend", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2022, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

favicon.png?sn=TO82198&sd=2023-04-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compassionate-care-solutions-provider-covalon-participating-in-the-canadian-vascular-access-association-and-world-congress-on-vascular-access-joint-conference-on-april-26-28-2023-in-toronto-301808351.html

SOURCE Covalon Technologies Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO82198&Transmission_Id=202304261005PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO82198&DateId=20230426
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.