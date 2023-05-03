Littelfuse%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

May 8 – Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference

May 31 – TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Contact your Oppenheimer or TD Cowen representative to schedule a meeting with management. Interested parties can access a live webcast of the Oppenheimer presentation on the investor relations page of the company’s website, %3Cb%3ELittelfuse.com%3C%2Fb%3E Presentation materials will be posted, and archived webcast made available after the event.

