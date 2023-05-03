Also check out: (Free Trial)
TUPELO, Miss., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation ( RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023.
ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 119-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.5 billion and operates 196 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.
For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.
|Contacts:
|For Media:
|For Financials:
|John S. Oxford
|James C. Mabry IV
|Senior Vice President
|Executive Vice President
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|(662) 680-1219
|(662) 680-1281
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
