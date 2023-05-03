PLANO, Texas, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( KPLT), an e-commerce-focused financial technology company, today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 AM ET that same day.



A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at http://ir.katapultholdings.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Katapult

Katapult is a technology driven lease-to-own platform that integrates with omni-channel retailers and e-commerce platforms to power the purchasing of everyday durable goods for underserved U.S. non-prime consumers. Through our point-of-sale (POS) integrations and innovative, mobile app featuring Katapult Pay™, consumers who may be unable to access traditional financing can shop a growing network of merchant partners. Our process is simple, fast, and transparent. We believe that seeing the good in people is good for business, humanizing the way underserved consumers get the things they need with payment solutions based on fairness and dignity.

