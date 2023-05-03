Northrim announces retirement of Residential Mortgage CEO, Steve Aldrich and promotion of Mike Baldwin to CEO

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp announces the retirement of Residential Mortgage Chief Executive Officer, Steve Aldrich. Residential Mortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northrim Bank which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northrim BanCorp. Northrim Chairman and CEO Joe Schierhorn thanks Steve for his 25 years at Residential Mortgage and dedication to our community.

Aldrich’s last day with the company will be May 5, 2023. He has been with Residential Mortgage since they opened their doors in 1998 and served as the executive vice president, chief operating officer, and president, before assuming the chief executive officer role.

He has led with humor, impeccable knowledge of the business and empathy. Aldrich remains connected to Anchorage and will continue to serve on the Residential Mortgage Board of Managers after his retirement.

Residential Mortgage President Mike Baldwin is promoted to the position of President, CEO and COO, effective May 8, 2023. Baldwin has 37 years of experience in the mortgage industry, 32 years as an executive in management and has been with Residential Mortgage as the Chief Operating Officer since 2021. He was promoted in 2022 to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer.

Northrim BanCorp is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 19 branches in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Juneau, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Nome, Sitka, Soldotna, and Wasilla serving approximately 90% of Alaska’s population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska’s economy and its signature “Superior Customer First Service” philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company.

www.ir.northrim.com

Contact:Joe Schierhorn, President, CEO, and COO
(907) 261-3308
Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer
(907) 261-3539
ti?nf=ODgyNTY5NSM1NTU3NDE5IzIwMjYzMjA=
Northrim-BanCorp-Inc.png
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.