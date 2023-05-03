Cue Health Inc. (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. In conjunction with the release, Cue will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

To access the live call via telephone, please register in advance using the link here%3Cspan%3E.%3C%2Fspan%3E Upon registering, each participant will receive an email confirmation with dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN that can be used to join the call.

The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Company’s website at investors.cuehealth.com. A replay of the webinar will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easier for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005844/en/