Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

1 hours ago
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISSC) announced today that the Company will release results for the second quarter 2023 on Monday, May 8, 2023 after the market closes. Following the news release, the Company will host a conference call the same day at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call by calling 1-877-451-6152 or 1-201-389-0879, and requesting to join the Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. earnings call. A live webcast will be also be available at https%3A%2F%2Finnovative-ss.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-presentations%2F.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the call and until May 22, 2023. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 with access code 13738500. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the investors portion of the Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. website at https%3A%2F%2Finnovative-ss.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-presentations%2F

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Auto-Throttle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

Certain matters contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are “forward-looking” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those discussed in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of the factors that will determine the Company’s future results are beyond the ability of management to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

