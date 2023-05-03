OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The dividend is payable July 17, 2023, to holders of record at June 30, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2023.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 59th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services, and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.

