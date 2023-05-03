CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. ( ASTE, Financial) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend is to be paid on May 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2023.



About ASTEC

Astec is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes our aggregate processing equipment.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com and follow us on social media.

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/astecindustries/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/astecindustries

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/astec_industries/

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@astec6306/featured

Twitter @astecindustries

Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson

Senior VP, Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 (423) 899-5898

www.astecindustries.com