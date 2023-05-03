California Water Service Honored by Los Angeles Business Journal for Corporate Social Responsibility

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the utility’s efforts to enhance the quality of life in its Los Angeles County communities, the Los Angeles Business Journal honored California Water Service (Cal Water) with the Outstanding Social Responsibility Award at its 2023 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Awards. The awards program recognizes the nonprofit community’s work along with the individuals and businesses that support them.

Cal Water’s East Los Angeles and Rancho Dominguez Districts serve a population of about 530,000 in Los Angeles County. The utility donates much-needed funds to local community organizations that help those in need, such as at-risk youth, veterans, the unhoused, and those who are food insecure; it also supports causes that promote youth development, sustainability, economic growth, and more. Cal Water has also established its own focused initiatives and gives back through its Firefighter Grant Program, College Scholarship Program, and H2O Challenge water education program. Additionally, Cal Water encourages its employees to volunteer their time to local organizations and matches employees’ charitable contributions.

“Beyond our dedication to providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water service to our communities and being a responsible steward of the environment, we strive to make our communities a better place through our corporate citizenship efforts and community partnerships,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to be recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal and congratulate the other finalists in our category for their critically important work in the community, namely AltaMed, Armanino, Farmers & Merchants Bank, and Verizon.”

About California Water Service
California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to about 2 million people statewide through 496,400 service connections. What sets Cal Water apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers and communities. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, the utility’s employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Cal Water’s strategy is investing responsibly in infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The utility has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434

