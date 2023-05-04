Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, Alberta, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2023, each of the 13 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2023 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

NomineeVotes forVotes against
NumberPercentNumberPercent
Keith M. Casey1,559,229,71399.704,734,0690.30
Canning K.N. Fok1,231,407,69678.74332,556,08321.26
Jane E. Kinney1,559,102,29899.694,861,4820.31
Harold N. Kvisle1,410,669,55990.20153,294,2179.80
Eva L. Kwok1,553,966,26399.369,997,5150.64
Melanie A. Little1,562,443,60699.901,520,1750.10
Richard J. Marcogliese1,545,933,49298.8518,030,2871.15
Jonathan M. McKenzie1,562,909,23999.931,054,5420.07
Claude Mongeau1,552,494,27299.2711,469,5090.73
Alexander J. Pourbaix1,542,293,22098.6121,670,5611.39
Wayne E. Shaw1,558,024,60799.625,939,1740.38
Frank J. Sixt1,234,147,17478.91329,816,60621.09
Rhonda I. Zygocki1,551,968,48599.2311,995,2960.77

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Cenovus contacts

InvestorsMedia
Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711		Media Relations general line
403-766-7751
ti?nf=ODgyNjY5OSM1NTYwNTY1IzIwMDg3MDU=
Cenovus-Energy-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.