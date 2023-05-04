SHENZHEN, China, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) ( LX), a leading technology-empowered personal financial service enabler in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2023. The annual report can be accessed on the investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com/. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to shareholders and ADS holders upon request.





About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

We are a leading credit technology-empowered personal financial service enabler. Our mission is to use technology and risk management expertise to make financing more accessible for young generation consumers. We strive to achieve this mission by connecting consumers with financial institutions, where we facilitate through a unique model that includes online and offline channels, installment consumption platform, big data and AI driven credit risk management capabilities, as well as smart user and loan management systems. We also empower financial institutions by providing cutting-edge proprietary technology solutions to meet their needs of financial digital transformation.

