Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Appointment of EVP Australian Operations

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AUSTRALIAN OPERATIONS

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Woodside has appointed Ms Liz Westcott as Executive Vice President Australian Operations.

Ms Westcott most recently held the role of Chief Operating Officer at EnergyAustralia, where she had broad leadership responsibilities across sustainability, HSSE, procurement and the operations of EnergyAustralia's generation portfolio.

image.png

Prior to joining EnergyAustralia in 2018, Ms Westcott had a 25-year career at ExxonMobil working in Australia, the United Kingdom and Italy, including a secondment in 2013 to Adriatic LNG as Managing Director. Her roles spanned strategic planning, operations, project management, and safety, technical and commercial leadership.

Ms Westcott holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Melbourne University and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said Ms Westcott would be a valuable addition to Woodside's executive leadership team.

"I am delighted that Liz has agreed to join Woodside to lead our Australian Operations. Her extensive upstream experience is complemented by knowledge of the power generation and retail sectors. Liz has demonstrated safety and operations leadership across a range of businesses over her career.

"Liz's proven strength in stakeholder management will be critical as we work to supply the energy needed by our customers in Australia and internationally, today and into the future.

"I would also like to thank Mike Price for his leadership and stewardship of the Australian Operations team over the past five months," she said.

Ms Westcott will commence with Woodside on 1 June 2023.

Contacts:

INVESTORS

Matthew Turnbull (Group)
M: +61 410 471 079

Sarah Peyman (Australia)
M: +61 457 513 249

Rohan Goudge (US)
M: +1 (713) 679-1550
E: [email protected]

MEDIA

Christine Forster
M: +61 484 112 469
E: [email protected]

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Woodside Energy Group Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751595/Woodside-Energy-Group-Ltd-Announces-Appointment-of-EVP-Australian-Operations

img.ashx?id=751595

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.