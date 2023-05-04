DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, April 27, 2023 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (: DHT or the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2023 results after market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast, which will include a slide presentation, at 8:00 a.m. ET/14:00 CET on Thursday, May 4, 2023, to discuss the results for the quarter.

To access the conference call the participants are required to register in advance of the conference using this link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIada2f20d401c4ee09aae39908c1826fc

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with participant dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN. Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the Call Me feature instead of dialing the nearest dial-in number.

The webcast, which will include a slide presentation, will be available on the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ecyhid7v and can also be accessed in the Investor Relations section on DHT's website at www.dhtankers.com

A recording of the audio and slides presented will be available until May 11, 2023, at 19:00 CET. The recording can be accessed through the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ecyhid7v

About DHT Holdings, Inc.
DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway, and Singapore. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet; our counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet, and capital allocation; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information please visit www.dhtankers.com.

Contact:
Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO
Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935
E-mail: [email protected]

