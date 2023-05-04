SAN JOSE, CA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BFCH), a leading provider of crypto mining hardware and hosting centers, announces our first large ASIC miner customer to take the plunge and overclock in our Liquid Immersion hosting facility.

Code Green (OTCMKTS: CGAC) has just purchased 412 Antminer S19 Pro+ from our AsicMinersUS.com division and agreed to host them at our Liquid Immersion Hosting site, recently opened in Louisiana. Code Green has also expressed the intent to roll out another 1088 units in the coming months, to round out an even 1500 units.

This represents a large fixed revenue win for BFCH’s ASIC Miners US division via miner sales which will be reported in Q2 but also a very substantial recurring revenue stream for our hosting division spreading into FY2024!

Perhaps the most exciting part is that we are working with Bitmain and a 3rd party to overclock these units to achieve a 150% larger hashing rate over the air cooled units. This will allow Code Green to maximize the potential of their investment and take advantage of the benefits of liquid immersion. We are already in talks to roll out another 1100 units in the coming months.

Logan Rice, CEO of CGAC, stated, “We’ve chosen to go with BFCH because we like their one stop shop approach. We have one relationship, one partner to call. BFCH understands our goals, needs and our desire to overclock these units safely and reliably.”

Andrew Gilton, CEO of BFCH, stated, “Our team is ready to carefully monitor the installation as we throttle these units to the agreed upon 150%. Although the manufacturer states that these can go even higher, we agree with CGAC that 150% is a solid yet responsible and sustainable target.”

Upon completion of Code Green's 1500 unit installation objective, this installation will produce an incredible 270 Peta-Hash and require just over 7 MegaWatts of power. This is an amazing milestone for both companies and they are thrilled to be a part of it.

About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of Crypto Mining Hardware and Hosting Centers. Consisting of ASIC Miners US, Inc. and Liquid Immersion Worldwide, Inc., BitFrontier is a one stop shop for purchasing the very latest mining equipment and strategically located hosting centers throughout the US.

