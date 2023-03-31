ZTO to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 17, 2023 U.S. Eastern Time

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2023

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the U.S. market closes on May 17, 2023.

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, which is 8:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

852-5808-1995

Singapore:

800-120-5863

Mainland China:

4001-206-115

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

4410731

A replay of the conference call may be accessible through May 24, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Canada:

855-669-9658

Passcode:

8325254

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://zto.investorroom.com.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: (86) 21 5980 4508

Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN83372&sd=2023-04-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zto-to-announce-first-quarter-financial-results-on-may-17-2023-us-eastern-time-301809478.html

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

