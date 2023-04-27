PR Newswire

Company to host conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT

CARMIEL, Israel, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provide a business update on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Management will host a conference call with investors to discuss the financial results and provide an update on recent corporate and regulatory developments at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Toll Free (U.S.): 1-800-954-0653

International: 1-212-231-2918

Conference ID: 22026736

Webcast Details:

The conference will be webcast live from the Company's website and will be available via the following links:

Company Link: https://protalixbiotherapeutics.gcs-web.com/events0

Webcast Link: Registration – https://tinyurl.com/4ye3uhu5

Please access the websites at least 15 minutes ahead of the conference call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

The conference call will be available for replay for two weeks on the Events Calendar of the Investors section of the Company's website, at the above link.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. It is the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. This unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights to taliglucerase alfa, Protalix's first product manufactured through ProCellEx, excluding in Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified stabilized version of the recombinant human α–Galactosidase–A protein for the treatment of Fabry disease; PRX–115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of severe gout; PRX–119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa.

Investor Contact:

Chuck Padala, Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

+1-646-627-8390

[email protected]

