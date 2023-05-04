Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on May 11, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2023.

Participants may access the conference call via webcast on the Investors and Media page of Marinus’ website at ir.marinuspharma.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. An archived version of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event on the website.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company’s commercial product, ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV, has been approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder in patients two years of age and older. The potential of ganaxolone is also being studied in other rare seizure disorders, including in Phase 3 trials in tuberous sclerosis complex and refractory status epilepticus. Ganaxolone is a neuroactive steroid GABA A receptor modulator that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure effects. It is being developed in IV and oral formulations to maximize therapeutic reach for adult and pediatric patients in acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005079/en/