HOLON, Israel, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN) (TASE:CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that it will present new clinical data on COM701 in triple combination with BMS-986207 (anti-TIGIT) and nivolumab in metastatic endometrial cancer at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting on June 2-6, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Preliminary antitumor activity of the combination of COM701 + BMS-986207 + nivolumab in patients with recurrent, metastatic MSS endometrial cancer

Abstract Number: 5595

Session Title: Gynecologic Cancer

Lead Author: Rasco, D, MD

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Compugen also has a clinical stage partnered program, rilvegostomig (previously AZD2936), a PD-1/TIGIT bi-specific derived from COM902, that is in Phase 2 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance. The most advanced program, COM503 is advancing in IND enabling studies. COM503 is a potential first-in-class, high affinity antibody which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, thereby freeing natural IL-18 to inhibit cancer growth in the tumor microenvironment. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Company contact:

Yvonne Naughton, Ph.D.

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

