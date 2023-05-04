Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading U.S. eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, after the market close. The Company will also post its first quarter Letter to Stockholders to the “Investors” section of its website, harrow.com. Harrow will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details: Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time Participant Dial-in: 1-833-953-2434 (U.S.)

1-412-317-5763 (International) Replay Dial-in (Passcode 3870402):

(telephonic replay through May 18, 2023) 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.)

1-412-317-0088 (International) Webcast: (online replay through May 11, 2024) harrow.com

About Harrow

Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading U.S. eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic prescription therapies that are accessible and affordable. Harrow owns U.S. commercial rights to ten FDA-approved ophthalmic pharmaceutical products. Harrow also owns and operates ImprimisRx, the leading U.S. ophthalmic-focused pharmaceutical compounding business, which also serves as a mail-order pharmacy licensed to ship prescription medications in all 50 states. Harrow has non-controlling equity positions in Surface+Ophthalmics%2C+Inc. and Melt+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc., companies that began as subsidiaries of Harrow. Harrow also owns royalty rights in four late-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface and Melt.

