WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. ( ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets, today announced the opening of its new, state-of-the-art educational facility for dental practitioners in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. ZimVie Institute South features over 11,000 sq. ft. of dedicated education and training space, offering the latest life-like simulated patient models, a cadaver lab, and a fully integrated digital workflow with 3D printing capabilities, RealGUIDE™ software, and a mill.



“We are thrilled to open ZimVie Institute South, our sixth and most advanced educational facility, and to welcome clinicians from around the world. Life-like instruction and training are core values within our educational platform. Our new and most comprehensive Institute will allow practitioners to experience the benefits of our innovative solutions, technology, and support,” said Indraneel Kanaglekar, SVP and President of ZimVie Dental. “We look forward to expanding and growing our reach with a modern facility to complement our team’s commitment to continued innovation and education.”

ZimVie’s newest facility expands its Institute model to allow the company to host cadaver and simulation courses that teach advanced surgical and restorative techniques for full mouth reconstructions. It also hosts comprehensive training events on everything from practice management to digital workflow training using ZimVie’s RealGUIDE software. Located at ZimVie Dental’s headquarters, the facility is also home to product manufacturing, allowing Institute guests the opportunity to see firsthand where and how ZimVie products are made. The Institute is now active and is projected to host more than 1,500 dental professionals annually, bolstering ZimVie’s broader educational footprint. Globally, ZimVie trains more than 100,000 dental professionals across its six Institutes and virtual programs every year.

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a wide range of spine pathologies and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. The company was founded in March 2022 as an independent, publicly traded spin-off of the Dental and Spine business units of Zimmer Biomet to breathe new life, dedicated energy, and strategic focus to its portfolio of trusted brands and products. From its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and additional facilities around the globe, the company serves customers in over 70 countries worldwide with a robust offering of dental and spine solutions including differentiated product platforms supported by extensive clinical evidence. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com . Follow @ZimVie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

Customers and guests are able to stay at the partnering PGA National Resort, just minutes away from ZimVie Institute South, to provide the best possible experience for visiting dental professionals. ZimVie Institute South is located at 4600 E. Park Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

