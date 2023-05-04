Phunware Sets First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. ( PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Phunware management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 888-506-0062
International dial-in: 973-528-0011
Access Code: 196075

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 48229

About Phunware, Inc.
Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. ( PHUN), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS and offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere users worldwide. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (512) 693-4199

Phunware Investor Relations:
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (949) 574-3860


