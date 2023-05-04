BEIJING, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) ( BZ; HKEX:2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report, detailing the Company’s ESG achievements in 2022 and progress toward its longstanding ESG goals and commitments.



The Company’s 2022 ESG report provides additional transparency to its stakeholders, as well as details on its sustainability practices, social responsibility and corporate governance framework. Through the information disclosed in the report, the Company underscores its core strategies (namely, standardize corporate governance, product and service optimization, develop together with employees, practice green development, build a sustainable supply chain and deliver community care), which are the foundation of the Company’s ESG commitments.

To learn more about the Company’s ESG efforts and download the full ESG report, please visit the Sustainability section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

