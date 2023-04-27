KLX ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2023 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, April 27, 2023

HOUSTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KLXE) announced today that it will report its 2023 first quarter financial results prior to the Company's live conference call, which can be accessed via dial-in or webcast, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

What:

KLX Energy Services 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When:

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time



How:

Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0867 and asking for the


KLX call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or


Live Webcast – By logging onto the webcast at the address below



Where:

https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 25, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using passcode 13738051#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected].

About KLX Energy Services

KLX is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, production, and intervention activities for the most technically demanding wells from over 50 service and support facilities located throughout the United States. KLX's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.klxenergy.com.

Contacts:

KLX Energy Services
Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO
832-930-8066
[email protected]

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.

