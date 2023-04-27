Secureworks Appoints Alpana Wegner as Chief Financial Officer and Allan Peters as Chief Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023

Leaders with 20+ Years Experience in Software and Cybersecurity Will Scale Secureworks to Accelerate Revenue-Generating Performance

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ:SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it has appointed Alpana Wegner as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 9, 2023, and Allan Peters as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective May 8, 2023. Both Wegner and Peters bring more than 20 years of business experience in their respective fields at public companies in the software and cybersecurity industries. They will report directly to CEO Wendy Thomas.

Wegner most recently served as CFO at Benefitfocus, an industry-leading cloud-based benefits administration technology company, where she led the company's finance organization as well as strategy, internal information technology, real estate and legal. Previously, Wegner served in several leadership positions at Blackbaud, a cloud software company, including CFO, Enterprise Customer Business Unit and VP, Sales Operations. She also served as Director of External Reporting and Compliance at Allied Waste Industries, Inc. and served in the Assurance and Business Advisory segment of Arthur Andersen LLP. Wegner is a Certified Public Accountant.

"I believe in Secureworks' mission to secure human progress, and I'm excited to further that mission by driving sustainable growth and value creation for all of our stakeholders," said Alpana Wegner, incoming CFO. "Secureworks' growth rate since launching Taegis™ is nothing short of impressive. The company is uniquely positioned to lead the growing XDR market, offering a powerful combination of leading technology and security expertise."

Wegner succeeds Paul Parrish, who announced his retirement earlier this year, effective May 5, 2023. Secureworks Chief Accounting Officer, Christian Grant, will serve as interim CFO until Wegner joins the team in June. Grant joined Secureworks in 2015 in preparation for the company's Initial Public Offering and has been a lead contributor to the company's financial strategy during its business transformation. During the transition phase, he will work closely with the Secureworks executive leadership team to drive strategic priorities.

Peters joins Secureworks as CRO having scaled leading security software and managed services organizations from private growth companies to large public companies. Most recently, Peters served as CRO at Qualys, which provides information security and compliance cloud solutions to their customers. He previously served as the CRO of Trustwave, a leader in managed security services. Prior to Trustwave, Allan held executive sales leadership positions in both public and private companies, including BigFix, SecurityFocus, IBM and Symantec.

"I've admired Secureworks' brand and expertise for many years," said Allan Peters, incoming CRO. "Customers receive tremendous value from the Taegis platform. Combine the open XDR technology and partner ecosystem with the fact that Secureworks is operating in two of the highest growth cybersecurity markets right now – MDR and XDR – and the company has all the required ingredients to accelerate significant growth."

"One of the best parts of my job is the opportunity to work with talented, passionate leaders who are committed to delivering exceptional results for our business and our customers." said Wendy Thomas, CEO, Secureworks. "I am confident that Alpana and Allan will not only seize the growing market opportunity, but also drive a high-performing, operationally excellent company that advances the superior security outcomes we offer customers. I look forward to working together."

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

favicon.png?sn=CL82669&sd=2023-04-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secureworks-appoints-alpana-wegner-as-chief-financial-officer-and-allan-peters-as-chief-revenue-officer-301809109.html

SOURCE Secureworks, Inc.

