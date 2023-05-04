Dice, a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) brand, is excited to announce it is taking the dread out of writing cover letters with the launch of Dice AutoPen™, a tool developed on OpenAI and powered by ChatGPT, which tech professionals can use to generate cover letters when applying to jobs on the Dice mobile app.

Dice has been a pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence for the recruitment industry for more than a decade by leveraging machine learning and AI as foundational elements for knowledge graphs, recommendation engines, match models and fraud tools, building the capability into a variety of products that benefit recruiters, technology professionals and all members of the Dice community.

“At Dice, we attempt to take the pain out of both sides of the recruiting process by delivering services and tools that help recruiters connect with ideal candidates and matching tech professionals with their next or dream job,” said Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, Inc., parent company of Dice. “Writing cover letters have long been a polarizing part of the hiring process, but one that employers still pay attention to when sorting through applicants. AutoPen™ is another example of how Dice is leveraging AI to make the job application process more efficient for busy tech professionals.”

How It Works

As part of the application and cover letter process, navigate to add a new cover letter. Tech professionals choose the “Compose with AI” option using AutoPen™ to look at their resume, review their profile and align with the job they are interested in applying to. A new AI composed cover letter will be automatically generated that is personalized to the tech professional, the relevant job and the company to which candidates are applying. After reviewing, tech candidates can edit the AI generated cover letter if they choose, save the cover letter and then submit it with that application and/or future applications.

AI and machine learning each play critical roles in Dice’s products and platform. The Dice knowledge graph, which powers the platform’s IntelliSearch feature and associates jobs with job skills listed on a candidate’s profile and then ranks the relationship between the terms and actual skills by relevance, was officially approved for patent by the United States Patent & Trademark Office in 2022. IntelliSearch, the company’s proprietary algorithm powered by predictive analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, serves as a key differentiator for Dice’s matching and personalization tools.

AutoPen™ joins a suite of Dice products and features recently launched that include Dice+Match and Invite+to+Apply. Additionally, core offerings such as TalentSearch and JobSearch leverage artificial intelligence and personalization to create a leading user experience for tech professionals and recruiters.

To learn more about Dice’s innovative hiring solutions and AI-powered products, visit What%26rsquo%3Bs+New+with+Dice.

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI+Group%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:DHX, Financial) brand.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

