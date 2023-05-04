Amwell®, (NYSE: AMWL) a leader in digital healthcare enablement, today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

On May 9 at 3 p.m. PT, Amwell Chief Financial Officer Robert Shepardson will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat during the 2023 Bank of America Health Care Conference in Las Vegas.

On May 16, Amwell Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ido Schoenberg and Mr. Shepardson will participate in one-on-one meetings during the RBC Capital Markets 2023 Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

On May 17 at 3 p.m. ET, Dr. Schoenberg and Mr. Shepardson will conduct one-on-one meetings plus a fireside chat during the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference in New York.

On June 1 at 10 a.m. ET, Dr. Schoenberg will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual C-suite Series.

On June 7, Dr. Schoenberg and Mr. Shepardson will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York.

On June 13 at 2 p.m. PT, Dr. Schoenberg and Mr. Shepardson will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, California.

On June 22, Mr. Shepardson will participate in one-on-one meetings at the NYSE Virtual Access day.

Audio webcasts for the fireside chats will be available at investors.amwell.com.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 55 health plans, which collectively represent more than 90 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems, representing over 2,000 hospitals, have access to Amwell solutions. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.amwell.com%2F.

