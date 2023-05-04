Quad Again Among Ad Age's Top 25 Agencies

For the fourth consecutive year, Quad, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company, has been ranked among the world’s top advertising and marketing services agencies according to the 2023 Ad Age Agency Report. This year Quad ranks 14th among the largest agency companies, up from its number 16 position in 2022.

“Quad is committed to relentless innovation, and we’re now in the midst of a brand evolution that aims to better meet the changing needs of today’s marketers with our full range of integrated marketing services that we deliver at scale. A higher ranking from Ad Age is very gratifying because it validates that we’re on the right path. Our unique, through-the-line solution is the next level of marketing, and our clients can feel that,” said Eric Ashworth, President, Quad Agency Solutions. “With our breadth of services and depth of expertise, we are continuing to bring forward-looking solutions to market with efficiency and agility.”

The Ad Age ranking is determined using U.S. and global revenue across a range of marketing agencies. It also examines how agencies are positioning themselves as the industry increases its focus on business transformation – an area where Quad has proven expertise.

As a marketing experience company, Quad uniquely delivers marketing innovations and solutions at the top of the funnel, as well as production, delivery, logistics and execution at the bottom. Its end-to-end portfolio helps clients strategically plan, produce, manage and measure campaigns across multiple channels – rapidly, at scale, and without the hand-offs that cause loss of quality, time, money and customers. Quad’s network includes the award-winning agencies Rise Interactive, a full-service digital marketing agency, and Periscope, a fully integrated creative agency.

“From creative design to digital campaign management to direct marketing services, and everything in between, Quad and its agencies deliver seamless support for every aspect of the marketing experience,” said Ashworth.

Ad Age, the leading global media brand in marketing and media coverage, aggregates data from its data collection arm, Ad Age Datacenter, to produce exclusive reports on the advertising and marketing industry. The annual Ad Age Agency Report also includes industry analyses and detailed company profiles with revenue breakdowns.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that gives brands a more streamlined, impactful, flexible and frictionless way to go to market and reach consumers. Quad’s strategic priorities are powered by three key competitive advantages: integrated marketing platform excellence, ongoing innovation, and culture and social purpose. The company’s integrated marketing platform is powered by a set of core specialties including strategy and consulting, data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, and managed services.

Serving more than 2,900 clients, Quad has approximately 15,000 people working in 14 countries around the world.

Please visit quad.com for more information.

