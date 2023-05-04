Akso Health Group Granted Additional 180 Calendar Day Grace Period by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule

BEIJING, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akso Health Group ( AHG) (“Akso Health” the “Company” or “we”), today announced that the Company has received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on April 25, 2023, notifying the Company that it has been granted an additional 180-day compliance period, or until October 23, 2023 to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule.

Nasdaq’s determination is based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Capital Market with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company’s written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period and if necessary, by effecting a reverse share split.

Previously, in a notification letter dated October 26, 2022, Nasdaq had notified the Company that, based on the previous 30 consecutive business days, the Company’s ADSs no longer met the minimum $1 bid price per share requirement. Therefore, in accordance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rules, the Company was provided 180 calendar days, or until April 24, 2023, to regain compliance.

If at any time before October 23, 2023, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is at least $1 per ADS for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance with this Nasdaq rule and this matter will be closed.

This current notification from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ADSs, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “AHG”.

The Company will actively monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs between now and October 23, 2023 and intends to consider all available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance within the additional compliance period provided.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group ( AHG), formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc., operates a social e-commerce platform in China that collaborates with other domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of high-quality and affordable products. Since the end of 2021, the Company also started exploring the healthcare equipment and product trading and related healthcare services business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: risks related to our ability to obtain equipment, technology, license and talents at satisfactory terms to start the planned business, if at all; risks regarding the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the Company's position in a post-COVID-19 environment; risks related to the Company's ability to adapt and make the necessary adjustments to compete and operate effectively; risks related to decisions or changes in governmental or private insurers' reimbursement levels for our radiotherapy services or our ability to obtain reimbursement for our radiotherapy services; risks related to increased competition and the development of new competing services; the risk that we may be unable to develop or achieve commercial success for radiotherapy services in a timely manner, or at all; risks related to regulatory requirements or enforcement in the United States and changes in the structure of the healthcare system or healthcare payment systems; risks related to our ability to successfully integrate and derive benefits from any technologies that we license or acquire; risks related to our projections about our business, results of operations and financial condition; and risks related to the potential market opportunity for our products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

