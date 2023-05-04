StoneX Group Inc. to Announce 2023 Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2023

Conference call to follow on May 4, 2023 at 9:00am ET

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. ( SNEX) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter results after the market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's 2023 fiscal second quarter results.

A live web cast of the conference call as well as additional information to review during the call will be made available in PDF form at https://www.stonex.com. Participants can also access the call via https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4aab73394f0f48769758ea6b441aa9b2 approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. Participants may preregister for the conference call here.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available at https://www.stonex.com.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (

SNEX, Financial), StoneX Group Inc. and its approximately 3,800 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

