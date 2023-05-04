ALHAMBRA, CA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation ( EMKR), the world’s largest independent provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense industry, will announce its fiscal 2023 second-quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on Thursday, May 4, 2023. President & Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Rittichier, and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Minichiello will provide an overview of the results, discuss current business conditions, and conduct a question and answer session.

To participate in the conference call, click on the following link (ten minutes prior to the call) to register: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI69d5a1a2ca3b400c91ffdf33c57d4202

Once registered, participants will have the option of: 1) dialing in from their phone (using their PIN); or 2) clicking the “Call Me” option to receive an automated call directly to their phone.

The call will be webcast live via the Company's investor website at https://investor.emcore.com. Please go to the site beforehand to register and download any necessary software. The webcast will be available on the Company's website for replay beginning Thursday, May 4, 2023, following the conclusion of the call.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of inertial navigation products for the aerospace and defense markets. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Quartz MEMS, and Lithium Niobate chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Alhambra, CA, Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities all maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Budd Lake and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit https://www.emcore.com.

Investor Contact:



EMCORE Corporation

Tom Minichiello

Chief Financial Officer

(626) 293-3400

[email protected]