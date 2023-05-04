Wabash Earns Two Plant Safety Awards at Wisconsin Tank Operations

LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced it has earned two 2022 Plant Safety Awards from the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association (TTMA) for its tank trailer manufacturing operations in Fond du Lac and New Lisbon, Wisconsin.

“We are pleased to receive recognition from TTMA once again for our exceptional safety performance, which underscores our unwavering commitment to safety at Wabash,” said Vice President, Manufacturing Brian Bauman. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication to operational excellence demonstrated by our employees every day. On behalf of the entire Wabash team, I extend my congratulations and gratitude to our entire team for their efforts in upholding our safety values and ensuring a safe workplace for all.”

This is the 16th year Wabash has received a plant safety award from TTMA. The award was presented to Wabash on April 20 at TTMA’s 81st Annual Convention.

Award determinations are based on direct comparison of injury data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Annual Summary Form 300A, the same data used by the National Safety Council and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Awards are given to tank and trailer manufacturers based on the number of man-hours worked. The company’s operation in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, won in Tank Category B for plants that reported between 300,000 and 750,000 man-hours. The company’s operation in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, won Most Improved Tank Manufacturing Plant.

TTMA is a member-based organization established to build confidence between manufacturers of truck trailers, cargo tanks, intermodal containers and their suppliers to bring about a mutual understanding of the problems confronting all manufacturers.

Wabash (: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at onewabash.com.

