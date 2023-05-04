Vapotherm To Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after the close of trading on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Vapotherm’s management team will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial +1 (888) 330-2391 for U.S. callers, or +1 (240) 789-2702 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and reference conference code 6585549. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Vapotherm website at: http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vapotherm.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents. The webcast replay will be available on the Vapotherm website for 12 months following completion of the call. A replay of this conference call will be available by telephone through May 10, 2023 by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 in the U.S. or +1 (647) 362-9199 outside of the U.S. The replay access code is 6585549.

Website Information

Vapotherm routinely posts important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of its website, http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vapotherm.com%2F. Vapotherm intends to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with Vapotherm’s disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of Vapotherm’s website, in addition to following Vapotherm’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, Vapotherm’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The Company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 3.8 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy® systems. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com.

Vapotherm high velocity therapy is mask-free non invasive ventilatory support and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one tool. The HVT 2.0 and Precision Flow systems’ mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks and care complexities associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230419005048r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005048/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.