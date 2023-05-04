Geospace Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

1 hours ago
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced that it will release second quarter of fiscal year 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Geospace has scheduled a conference call for Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central).

Geospace Technologies Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Friday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central)

Live via phone – U.S. participants can dial toll-free (800) 225-9448. International participants can dial (203) 518-9848. Please reference the Geospace Technologies conference ID: GEOSQ223 prior to the start of the conference call. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available for approximately 60 days and may be accessed through the Investor+Relations page on the Geospace.com website.

Geospace Technologies is a global technology and instrumentation manufacturer specializing in vibration sensing and highly ruggedized products which serve energy, industrial, government, and commercial customers worldwide. The company’s products blend engineering expertise with advanced analytic software to optimize energy exploration, enhance national and homeland security, empower water utility and property managers, and streamline electronic printing solutions. With more than four decades of excellence, Geospace’s more than 500 employees across the world are dedicated to engineering and technical quality. Geospace is traded on the U.S. NASDAQ stock exchange as GEOS. For more information, visit www.Geospace.com.

