Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL, Financial) (the “Company”) announced today that it will host its first quarter investor conference call via public webcast on May 10, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Company will report its first quarter results prior to the call the morning of May 10, 2023.

To register for the investor call, please use the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1610895%26amp%3Btp_key%3D942bbd7160

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Blackstone Secured Lending’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bxsl.com.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL, Financial) is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. As of December 31, 2022, BXSL’s fair value of investments was approximately $9.6 billion. BXSL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. BXSL is externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. Blackstone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is the world’s largest alternative investment firm with $991 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Matters

Certain information contained in this communication constitutes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “outlook,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates”, “confident,” “conviction,” “identified” or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words thereof. These may include BXSL’s financial estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements about plans, statements regarding pending transactions, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, statements regarding future performance, statements regarding economic and market trends and statements regarding identified but not yet closed investments. Such forward‐looking statements are inherently uncertain and there are or may be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. BXSL believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its prospectus and annual report for the most recent fiscal year, and any such updated factors included in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this document (or BXSL’s prospectus and other filings). Except as otherwise required by federal securities laws, BXSL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

