Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) ("Tidewater" or the "Company") announced today that Larry T. Rigdon, who has served as a member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") since July 2017, and as non-executive Chairman of the Board since October 2019, informed the Company that he has chosen not to stand for reelection and will retire from the Board at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 26, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting").

Dick H. Fagerstal, our Lead Independent Director, has been asked by the Board to serve in the role of non-executive Chairman assuming he is reelected to the Board at the Annual Meeting, and Mr. Fagerstal has indicated his willingness to serve in that capacity. In addition, the Board will take action to reduce the size of the Board from nine to eight directors upon Mr. Rigdon’s retirement.

Mr. Rigdon stated, “It has been my distinct honor to serve on this Board for six years and lead the Board during the past four years. I'm proud of the tremendous transformation the Company has achieved over this time, and I leave with great confidence in Tidewater's ability to play a meaningful role in the future of the offshore service vessel industry.”

“We would like to thank Larry for his many contributions to Tidewater,” Mr. Fagerstal stated. “His leadership and deep experience in the maritime and offshore oil and gas industry were instrumental to the Company as we emerged following one of the industry’s most challenging downturns. During Larry’s tenure on the Board, Tidewater rebuilt itself as the global leader in the offshore support vessel industry and has positioned itself for continued success going forward. We wish Larry the very best in his retirement.”

About Tidewater

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of offshore support vessels in the industry, with more than 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production, generation and offshore wind activities worldwide.

