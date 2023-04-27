AcelRx to Host First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call and Webcast on May 10, 2023

HAYWARD, Calif., April 27, 2023

HAYWARD, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that it will release first quarter financial results for 2023 after the market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Thereafter, AcelRx management will host a live webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on May 10, 2023 to discuss the financial results and provide an update on the Company's business.

Webcast Information
The webcast can be accessed here or by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.acelrx.com and clicking on the webcast link within the News & Events/Upcoming Events section. The webcast will include a slide presentation and a replay will be available on the AcelRx website for 90 days following the event.

Conference Call Information
Investors who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 1-866-361-2335 for domestic callers, 1-855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, 1-412-902-4204 (toll applies) for international callers. The conference ID is 10177890.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's lead product candidate, Niyad is a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat and is currently being studied under an investigational device exemption, or IDE, as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit, and has received Breakthrough Device Designation Status from the FDA. AcelRx is also developing two pre-filled syringes in-licensed from its partner Aguettant: Fedsyra™, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe, with an expected NDA filing in the first half of 2023, and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe with an expected NDA filing in 2024.

This release is intended for investors only. For additional information about AcelRx, please visit www.acelrx.com.

