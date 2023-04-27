Bally's UK Operations Welcome Publication Of Gambling Act Review White Paper

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 27, 2023

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) announced today that its UK operations welcome the UK Government's publication of The Gambling Act Review White Paper. The publication comes after four years of consultation between industry stakeholders and the UK Government, and should now bring much-needed clarity to the industry.

With the publication completed, the Government must now work with market participants to implement proposals in a way that is proportionate and evidence-based. Recognizing that millions of consumers enjoy gambling as part of their leisure experiences, it will be critical for the Government to ensure that the industry continues to make great strides in developing social responsibility measures that create a safe environment and protect players.

Bally's intends to be actively involved in forthcoming consultations with the UK Government where it will be prepared to submit evidence in support of the Betting and Gaming Council's representation of the industry.

Robeson Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Corporation, said, "After four years of ongoing consultation, we are pleased that the UK Government has released its white paper review of the 2005 Gambling Act, which we hope will now bring clarity for UK gambling operators. Bally's has voluntarily implemented a significant number of the improvements identified in the White Paper. We will continue to work constructively with both the Government and Gambling Commission to find an effective solution that ensures the reforms are appropriate and guarantee a safe and sustainable future for the industry."

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.

With 10,500 employees, Bally's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 600 table games, and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a temporary casino facility in Chicago, IL, and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and/or manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Investor Relations

Robert Lavan
Chief Financial Officer
401-475-8564
[email protected]

Media Contact

Richard Goldman
Kekst CNC
646-847-6102
[email protected]

BALY-CAS

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballys-uk-operations-welcome-publication-of-gambling-act-review-white-paper-301810168.html

SOURCE Bally's Corporation

