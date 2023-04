Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) (the “Company”) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, after 5 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, and will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results and provide a company update.

The call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing the following numbers and using the passcode 349153.

USA: 1-833-470-1428

Canada: 1-833-950-0062

UK: +44 (20) 8068-2558

All other locations: 1-929-526-1599

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.farmlandpartners.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning shortly after the end of the event until May 14, 2023, by dialing 1-929-458-6194 and using the access code 817931. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a limited time following the event.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005988/en/