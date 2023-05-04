Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

49 minutes ago
Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) (the “Company”) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, after 5 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, and will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results and provide a company update.

The call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing the following numbers and using the passcode 349153.

USA: 1-833-470-1428
Canada: 1-833-950-0062
UK: +44 (20) 8068-2558
All other locations: 1-929-526-1599

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.farmlandpartners.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning shortly after the end of the event until May 14, 2023, by dialing 1-929-458-6194 and using the access code 817931. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a limited time following the event.

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, we own land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014. Additional information: www.farmlandpartners.com or (720) 452-3100.

