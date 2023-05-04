Suzano 2022 annual report on Form 20-F

Suzano S.A. (B3: SUZB3 | NYSE: SUZ) informs that its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F was filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Holders of the Company’s equity securities can receive hard copies of the Annual Report, including its audited financial statements, without charge by request directed to: [email protected]. This document is also available on Suzano’s website (http%3A%2F%2Fir.suzano.com.br%2F).

For further information, please contact our Investor Relations Department:

Phone: (+55 11) 3503-9330

E-mail: [email protected]

About Suzano

Suzano is the world’s largest producer of market pulp. A reference in the innovation and production of renewable, bio-based materials from eucalyptus trees for consumer and industrial use. Our responsibly grown materials provide over 2 billion people in more than 100 countries including, among others, market pulp, printing and writing paper, tissue, paper cups and straws, paperboard packaging, toilet paper and textiles, while our fluff for absorbent products is found in diapers and feminine hygiene items. Suzano is guided by the purpose of Renewing life inspired by trees. Innovability, or the pursuit of sustainable solutions through innovation, is at the core of all its work to meet society’s challenges. Suzano’s history spans 99 years and is listed on the B3 stock exchange in Brazil (SUZB3) and the NYSE (SUZ) in the United States. Learn more at: www.suzano.com.br%2Fen

