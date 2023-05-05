ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies, today announced it will report its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results on May 11, 2023 after the market close. The conference call and webcast will be held on the same day as follows:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Dial-in Number: 1-877-317-2514

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-2514

Webcast: Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Webcast

Participants are recommended to dial-in or log-on approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after completion through May 25, 2023. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), and enter conference ID #4233220.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black Diamond™ chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products including high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and assemblies. ISP Optics manufactures precision optical components including windows, spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's processes allow it to manufacture its products from all types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

