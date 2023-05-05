AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondee Holdings Inc. ( MOND) (“Mondee” or the “Company”), a technology-driven, next-generation marketplace in a $1 trillion segment of the travel market, announced that our Chairman, CEO, and Founder Prasad Gundumogula was named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Gulf South Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.







Mr. Gundumogula was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized as a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Gulf South Award. At Mondee, we are on a mission to revolutionize the travel industry by leveraging cutting-edge technology and disruptive business models, including the incorporation of AI into our solutions. As a Nasdaq listed company with a strong balance sheet, we are excited to continue innovating and expanding to additional markets. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Mondee team," said Mr. Gundumogula.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 15, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

ABOUT MONDEE

Established in 2011, Mondee is a travel technology company and a modern travel marketplace with its headquarters based in Austin, Texas. The company operates 17 offices across the United States and Canada and has core operations in India, Thailand, and Greece. Mondee is driving change in the leisure and corporate travel sectors through its broad array of innovative solutions. The company’s platform processes over 50 million daily searches and generates a substantial transactional volume annually. Its network includes 55,000+ leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers, 500+ airlines, and over one million hotels and vacation rentals, 30K rental car pickup locations, 50+ cruise lines. The company also offers packaged solutions and ancillary offerings that serve a global customer base. On July 19, 2022, Mondee became publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MOND. For further information, please visit: https://www.mondee.com .

